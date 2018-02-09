SC tells centre, states to implement juvenile justice act, Set up child-friendly courts

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday passed a slew of directions for effective implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and asked the centre and states to ensure that all positions in national and state commissions for the protection of child rights are filled up.

A bench of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta also directed the states to ensure that all positions in juvenile justice boards and Child Welfare Committees are filled up expeditiously and in accordance with rules.

Any delay in filling up the positions might adversely impact children and should be avoided, the bench said.

The top court also asked all the high courts to seriously consider establishing child-friendly courts and vulnerable witness courts in each district.

The top court’s judgement came on a Public Interest Litigation seeking implementation of the Juvenile Justice Act and its rules. The petition has raised the issue of alleged apathy by the governments in implementing the welfare measure.