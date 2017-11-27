Latest News Update

SC sends Hadiya to Salem in Tamil Nadu to pursue her studies

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday spoke to Hadiya or Akhila Ashokan in the alleged ‘love-jihad’ case and sent her to Salem in Tamil Nadu to pursue her homoeopathic studies.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra directed the Kerala Police to provide Hadiya security and ensure that she travelled to Salem at the earliest.

The apex court appointed the dean of the Salem-based homoeopathic college as Hadiya’s guardian and granted him liberty to approach it in case of any problem. Hadiya has been staying at her parental home for several weeks.

The bench also directed the college and theUniversity to re-admit Hadiya and grant her hostel facilities.

During the hearing which went for over 2 hours, the woman said she wanted to go with her husband Shafin Jahan.

