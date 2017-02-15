SC rejects Sasikala’s plea seeking for more time to surrender

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to grant more time to AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala who was convicted in a case of disproportionate assets to surrender before a Bengaluru special court.

After the apex court’s order, Sasikala left Poes Garden to visit the Jayalalithaa memorial at Marina Beach where she paid a floral tribute.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, AIADMK general secretary and former Chief Minister late Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala has been found guilty of corruption by the Supreme Court.

She also barred from contesting an election for the next ten years. Apart from it the apex court also ordered to surrender immediately to serve four years jail.