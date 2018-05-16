Headlines

SC rejects Sarathi Baba’s bail plea

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Sarathi Baba

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today rejected the bail plea of self-styled godman Santosh Raul alias Sarathi Baba in a case pertaining to alleged sexual exploitation of a woman and her daughter at his Barimul ashram in Kendrapara district.

A two-member division bench of the apex court headed by Justice Ranjan Gogoi rejected Santosh’s bail plea.

Santosh was arrested on August 8 in 2015 for cheating and other charges, who has been lodged in the Choudwar Circle jail since then.

He was arrested after television channels showed him staying at a Hyderabad hotel with a young medico woman, who allegedly posed as his wife.

Following his arrest a woman and her daughter had complained that Sarathi had exploited them both sexually and physically apart from defrauding them of their gold ornaments and money.

