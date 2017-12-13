SC rejects Odisha iron ore miners’ application

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court rejected the application of Odisha iron ore lessees appealing to extend the deadline for the staggered payment of RS 17,500 crore plus compensation today.

Earlier, the iron ore miners of the state had requested the Apex Court to extend the deadline which the court has set. The top court of the country had asked them to make the staggered payment on or before December 31, 2017.

The Central Empowered Committee of the Supreme Court had said that 2155.11 lakh tonne of iron and manganese ore were illegally extracted in 10 years from 2000. The Odisha government had approached the Supreme Court over the matter.

Later, the Odisha Government following a SC order issued demand notices to 152 mining lease holders asking them to pay within this year the full cost of minerals illegally extracted by them. The lease holders, including 47 from Koida Mining Circle in Sundergarh district, allegedly extracted minerals beyond approved mining plan and without statutory clearances.