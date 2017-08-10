PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Latest News Update

SC refuses to stay auction of Sahara’s Aamby Valley assets

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Subrata Roy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday declined Sahara chief Subrata Roy’s petition to stay the global auction of Aamby Valley property belonging to the group.

Justice Dipak Mishra said the court will stay the auctioning of Aamby Valley only when the Sahara group deposits Rs 1,500 crore with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

“The prayer of the contemnor (Roy) is hereby rejected,” the bench pronounced.

Roy had moved the top court on Wednesday, seeking to put a hold on the auction process to sell the group’s Rs 34,000-crore worth Aamby Valley property by the official liquidator of the Bombay High Court.

Related Items:, ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.0K
Latest News Update

Caught on camera: 2 fall into 2,000-foot gorge in Maharashtra
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.0K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
BSNL BSNL
990
Business

BSNL introduces Rakhi Special offer with 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 74
To Top