SC refuses interim stay on linking Aadhaar to bank a/c, mobile nos

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Aadhaar

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) today refused to pass an interim order staying the linking of Aadhaar with mobile numbers and bank accounts, saying that it is leaving the issue to be decided on by a Constitution bench in the last week of November.

Such a bench is expected to soon hear a bunch of petitions challenging the validity of Aadhaar on the ground that it violated citizens’ right to privacy.

The SC on Friday also asked the Centre to direct companies to mention in their text messages, the last date for linking their mobile numbers and bank accounts with Aadhaar.

Earlier this week, while hearing a separate petition challenging the mandatory linking of mobile phones with Aadhaar, a two-judge bench of the SC had sought the government’s response to the question in four weeks.

