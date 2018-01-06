SC quashes case against CBI for raid on Odisha’s sitting judge’s residence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday quashed the First Information Report (FIR) lodged against CBI officials for wrongly raiding the house of a sitting Odisha HC judge in a case related to a medical college scam, allegedly involving brother judges.

A bench, headed by Justice AK Sikri and also comprising Justice Ashok Bhushan, passed the interim order after the CBI and its officers apologized for the mistake to the judge whose residence was raided.

The ruling followed the acceptance of an unconditional apology tendered by the CBI to the Odisha High Court Chief Justice and the HC Judge CR Das, whose house was raided by the probe agency.