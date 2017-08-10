PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

SC pulls up CBSE for different NEET question papers

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for setting different questions for students taking National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in regional languages.

The apex court also remarked that there should be a common question paper for all NEET examinations.

There have been allegations that most of the regional language papers were difficult than the English and Hindi papers.

Earlier, on July 15, the apex court had declined to “nullify” NEET examinations, as it would affect over six lakh candidates who have passed the test to join professional courses.

Related Items:, , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Pal Heights Pal Heights
6.5K
Headlines

In pics: Deadly house fire that left 5 dead at Pal Heights owner’s residence
heavy rainfall heavy rainfall
1.1K
Headlines

Heavy rainfall likely in Odisha in next 48 hours
Maharashtra Maharashtra
1.0K
Latest News Update

Caught on camera: 2 fall into 2,000-foot gorge in Maharashtra
Pal Heights Pal Heights
1.0K
Twin City

Fire Mishap at Pal Heights owner’s house: Cops seize CCTV hard disk
BSNL BSNL
990
Business

BSNL introduces Rakhi Special offer with 1GB data, unlimited calls at Rs 74
To Top