SC pulls up CBSE for different NEET question papers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed its dissatisfaction to Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for setting different questions for students taking National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) in regional languages.

The apex court also remarked that there should be a common question paper for all NEET examinations.

There have been allegations that most of the regional language papers were difficult than the English and Hindi papers.

Earlier, on July 15, the apex court had declined to “nullify” NEET examinations, as it would affect over six lakh candidates who have passed the test to join professional courses.