SC orders Rs 60 lakh compensation to Narmada projects oustees

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cleared the decks for monetary compensation for the oustees of the Sardar Sarovar Project (SSP) on river Narmada in Madhya Pradesh by ordering Rs 60 lakh for each of the families which are likely to be displaced.
A bench headed by Chief Justice JS Khehar ordered payment of Rs 60 lakh each to 681 families in Madhya Pradesh who did not receive compensation towards purchase of land in lieu of the property they lost under the acquisition proceedings for the project.
Two months time was given to the government to make the payment and a deadline of July 31 was fixed for the families to vacate the area. If they fail to do so, the authorities can resort to evict them, the apex court said.