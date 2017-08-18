SC orders Karti Chidambaram to appear before CBI for interrogation

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday directed Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram to appear before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on August 23 for interrogation in connection to the INX media FIPB approval case.

The top court agreed to permit Karti to take along with him a lawyer to appear before CBI but said the lawyer would not be within hearing distance of interrogation. It also posted for hearing on August 28 a CBI petition challenging Madras high court’s order that stayed a look out notice against Karti preventing him from going abroad.

An FIR has been registered against Karti and INX Media along with eight others for alleged irregularities in FIPB clearance given to the media house for receiving foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2007.

Karti Chidambaram as an accused in connection with foreign investment clearances to a media company. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances to INX Media in 2008 for kickbacks.

Interestingly, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea controlled 50 percent INX Media.