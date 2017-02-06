SC orders Centre to come up with mechanism for prepaid mobile verification

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court ordered Centre to ensure up to date verification of all prepaid mobile users in country to which the government promised to set up an effective mechanism within one year.

Speaking on behalf of the government Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the process is very complicated since about 90 per cent of people use prepaid SIM and recharge it through lakhs of kiosks spread throughout the country.

Hearing on a PIL by Lokniti Foundation, a bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification process could be done in a phased manner with subscribers be given six months for ensuring their updation failing which they will be scrapped from recharging.

The PIL stated that there are serious concerns over misuse of unverified cell numbers since they could be used for terrorist activities posing grave threats to national security.