Headlines

SC orders Centre to come up with mechanism for prepaid mobile verification

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
prepaid

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court ordered Centre to ensure up to date verification of all prepaid mobile users in country to which the government promised to set up an effective mechanism within one year.

Speaking on behalf of the government Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi said the process is very complicated since about 90 per cent of people use prepaid SIM and recharge it through lakhs of kiosks spread throughout the country.

Hearing on a PIL by Lokniti Foundation, a bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar and Justice NV Ramana said the verification process could be done in a phased manner with subscribers be given six months for ensuring their updation failing which they will be scrapped from recharging.

The PIL stated that there are serious concerns over misuse of unverified cell numbers since they could be used for terrorist activities posing grave threats to national security.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

5.0K
Entertainment

Ollywood romance: From reel to real
Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
3.9K
Crime

Two lovebirds from Patna held in Balasore
BSNL BSNL
3.5K
Business

BSNL offers 1GB data at Rs 36
IPL auction OCA 10 names IPL auction OCA 10 names
3.1K
Headlines

OCA suggests names of 10 Odia cricketers for IPL auction
railway budget railway budget
2.9K
Headlines

Centre okays new broad gauge line for Nuapada-Gunupur railway section
To Top