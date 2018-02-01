Headlines

SC judges crisis: CJI Dipak Misra to hear all PILs from February 5 as per new roster system

Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today adopted a roster system for the allocation of matters to the judges with Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra deciding to keep to himself the public interest litigation (PIL) cases.

The order of the CJI was made public on the official website of the apex court.

The 13-page notification said a roster of the work for fresh cases notified under the order of the chief justice of India will come into effect from February 5 till further orders.

The decision to make public the roster system assumes significance as four seniormost judges — justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph — in their January 12 press conference had questioned the allocation of sensitive PILs and important cases to judges junior in seniority.

The notification has given the description of matters that would be allocated to the benches headed by the CJI and 11 other judges — justices Chelameswar, Gogoi, Lokur, Joseph, A K Sikri, S A Bobde, R K Agrawal, N V Ramana, Arun Mishra, A K Goel and R F Nariman.

In the unprecedented January 12 presser at Justice Chelameswar’s residence, the four senior most judges had raised a litany of problems, including assigning of cases in the apex court, and said there were certain issues afflicting the country’s highest court.

They had also made public a letter written by them to the CJI two months ago expressing their grievances, which, they claimed, were not addressed by the CJI.

