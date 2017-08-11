SC issues show cause notices to Mahima, Bapi on bail petitions in Paradip murder case

Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court (SC) today issued show cause notices to Odisha Stevedores Limited (OSL) Managing Director, Mahima Mishra and Paradip Congress leader Bapi Sarkhel on their bail petitions in the Seaways Shipping GM Mahendra Swain murder case.

Already, Mahima’s bail appeal had been rejected by Jagatsinghpur District and Sessions judge after which he approached the High Court. In this case, High Court has already granted bail to Bapi Sarkhel on April 17 while two senior officials of OSL have been given interim protection.

Earlier, the high court on May 16 granted conditional bail to Mahima Mishra, but Mishra had to remain in jail as his bail plea in the 2013 Press Chhak bomb hurling case was rejected.

Sarkhel was granted conditional bail in lieu of Rs 1 lakh and two bailers. He was arrested in the Mahendra Swain murder case on Novermber 18, 2016.