SC issues notice to Yoga guru Ramdev

National
By pragativadinewsservice
SC issues notice to Yoga guru
13

New Delhi: The apex court on Friday issued notice to Baba Ramdev, the Yoga guru, on the plea in high court on a book on his life.

The book entitled ‘Godman to Tycoon’ is purportedly written on his life and has contained malicious remarks.

The high court had passed the restraining order for the sale of book after Ramdev claimed that the book contained defamatory remarks.

Related Posts

Sidhu should be arrested, says Subramanian Swamy

Police stop farmers marching to Parliament

Faulty hip implants: Health ministry approves formula for…

The Supreme Court has  listed the matter for further hearing in the first week of February 2019.

Juggernaut Books, the publisher, had approached the apex court challenging the high court’s September 29 judgement.

The Yoga guru had earlier filed the plea in the high court against the book. He has said that the book has contained defamatory contents and harmed his economic interests.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.