SC issues notice to Yoga guru Ramdev

New Delhi: The apex court on Friday issued notice to Baba Ramdev, the Yoga guru, on the plea in high court on a book on his life.

The book entitled ‘Godman to Tycoon’ is purportedly written on his life and has contained malicious remarks.

The high court had passed the restraining order for the sale of book after Ramdev claimed that the book contained defamatory remarks.

The Supreme Court has listed the matter for further hearing in the first week of February 2019.

Juggernaut Books, the publisher, had approached the apex court challenging the high court’s September 29 judgement.

The Yoga guru had earlier filed the plea in the high court against the book. He has said that the book has contained defamatory contents and harmed his economic interests.