SC issues notice to Centre, UP, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi govts on plea to curb air pollution

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
pollution

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought a response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Delhi governments on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud said that there won’t be any stay on matters pertaining to pollution which is going on before any other court.

The apex court issued notice to the Centre and the state governments concerned on the plea which also sought a direction to promote solar energy and electric vehicles to check pollution.

The plea filed by lawyer R K Kapoor has claimed that rise in dust particles on roads, stubble burning in Delhi’s neighbouring states like Haryana and Punjab have led to an alarming rise in pollution levels in the NCR and its adjoining areas.

