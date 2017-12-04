Headlines

SC to hear CBI’s trespassing case on Jan 5

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of the case of CBI’s ‘trespassing’ into the residence of a sitting Orissa High Court Judge to January 5 next year, informed advocate Shiva Shankar Mishra.

The apex court has also directed him to verify whether the CBI has tendered apology to Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash or not, he added.

The Supreme Court will likely to take final decision on closure of the case against the CBI after verifying its apology to Justice Dash of Orissa High Court, he further added.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that it had already tendered unconditional apology to Justice Dash over entry into his official residence in Cuttack on September 20, 2017.

Notably, while searching the residence of former Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court I M Quddusi in connection with a corruption case, a team of CBI officials had allegedly made an attempt to enter into the official residence of the Orissa High Court judge in Cuttack.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Odia actress Odia actress
4.3K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
2.2K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odisha conjoined twins Odisha conjoined twins
1.3K
Headlines

After Jaga-Kalia, another conjoined twins take birth in Odisha

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top