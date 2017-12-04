SC to hear CBI’s trespassing case on Jan 5

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today adjourned the hearing of the case of CBI’s ‘trespassing’ into the residence of a sitting Orissa High Court Judge to January 5 next year, informed advocate Shiva Shankar Mishra.

The apex court has also directed him to verify whether the CBI has tendered apology to Justice Chitta Ranjan Dash or not, he added.

The Supreme Court will likely to take final decision on closure of the case against the CBI after verifying its apology to Justice Dash of Orissa High Court, he further added.

Meanwhile, the CBI informed the Supreme Court that it had already tendered unconditional apology to Justice Dash over entry into his official residence in Cuttack on September 20, 2017.

Notably, while searching the residence of former Acting Chief Justice of Orissa High Court I M Quddusi in connection with a corruption case, a team of CBI officials had allegedly made an attempt to enter into the official residence of the Orissa High Court judge in Cuttack.