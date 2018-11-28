SC hands over Bihar Shelter Home cases to CBI

New Delhi: The apex court has handed over all the cases of sexual abuse at shelter homes in Bihar to CBI on Wednesday.

There are seventeen cases of sexual abuse and exploitation.

The court said these cases would not have gone to CBI had the state government conducted investigations properly to the alleged sexual abuses of children in the shelter homes.

The division bench comprising Justices Madan B. Lokur, Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Deepak Gupta directed the Bihar government to cooperate the central investigating agecny for discharge of its duties properly. The apex court has permitted the CBI to expand its existing team of investigators.