Latest News Update

SC grants Virbhadra Singh a month to reply on CBI plea

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Virbhadra Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday granted four weeks time to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh for filing a reply on the Central Bureau of Investigation’s (CBI) plea seeking clarification to the nature of sanction needed from a state government for conducting any inquiry or investigation into an offence in the state.

In a January 4 hearing, the top court issued a notice to Singh and sought reply on CBI’s plea in four weeks.

A two-judge bench, comprising justices R.K. Agarwal and Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre, is presiding over the case.

 

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

sex video sex video
1.5K
Latest News Update

Sex video of Haryana Ex-CM’s daughter-in-law goes viral
MR vaccination MR vaccination
1.0K
State at Large

Jharsuguda girl dies after MR vaccination
Indian Railways Indian Railways
802
Latest News Update

Railway Group D vacancy 2018 notification out: Around 63,000 jobs in Indian Railways!
To Top