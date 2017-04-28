SC to Govt: Appoint lokpal without leader of opposition

New Delhi: The Supreme Court (SC) on Thursday pushed for early appointment of lokpal, rejecting the Centre’s argument that the process for appointment of the ombudsman mandated to check corruption in high places had been delayed because of the absence of a leader of Opposition (LoP) who, under the existing law, ought to be part of the selection committee.
The apex court said appointment of lokpal and its members by the selection panel, without including the LoP, would be perfectly valid under the existing law.
A bill was pending in Parliament to include the leader of the largest opposition party in the selection panel when there is no LoP.
Under the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013, which came into force on January 16, 2014, Lokpal was to be selected by a panel comprising the PM, the Chief Justice of India or an SC judge nominated by him, Lok Sabha Speaker, LoP and an eminent jurist to be selected by the first four members of the selection panel.