SC finds Vijay Mallya guilty of contempt, Summons him on July 10

New Delhi: In a big setback to absconding businessman Vijay Mallya, the Supreme Court on Tuesday has summoned the liquor baron on July 10 after finding him guilty of contempt of court in a bank loan default case.

Mallya is an accused of bank loan default case over Rs 9,000 crore involving his defunct Kingfisher Airlines. The plea in the top court was filed by a group of banks.

The 61-year-old can face a jail term or fine or both if he does not appear in court.

Last month, Mallya was briefly arrested in London and granted bail within three hours following India’s request that he be sent back to face trial for alleged money laundering.