SC dismisses plea to postpone Union Budget

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition which sought postponement of the Union Budget from February 1 due to upcoming Assembly elections in five states.

A bench comprising Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice D Y Chandrachud dismissed the plea, which claimed that the Union Budget would violate the Model Code of Conduct in poll bound states.

The Budget won’t influence state polls and there is no illustration to support that presentation of Union Budget would influence voters’ mind in state elections, the apex court said.

Notably, the PIL, filed by advocate M L Sharma, stated that the Centre be directed to present the Union Budget in the financial year 2017-18 which would commence from April 1, instead of the proposed date of February 1.