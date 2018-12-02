SC dismisses plea for striking down NJAC

New Delhi: The apex court has rejected a plea to strike down the October 2015 constitution bench judgment on National Judicial Appointment Commission (NJAC).

This was brought to replace the collegium for the appointment of judges to higher judiciary system.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Madan B.Lokur, Justice Kurian Joseph, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice Ashok Bhushan rejected the plea by National Lawyers’ Campaign for Judicial Transparency and Reforms.

The plea for the review of the 2015 judgment was dismissed on November 27.

The bench said the Review Petition was liable to be dismissed on the ground of delay alone. It said a careful review of the petition and the connected papers were done, but no merit was found in the same.