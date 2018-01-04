Headlines

SC directs BCCI to allow Bihar to compete in Ranji Trophy

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) to allow the state team of Bihar to compete in Ranji Trophy, and other domestic tournaments from next season onwards.

Bihar was not full member of BCCI, as a result of which it was not being allowed by the Board to participate in state level competitions since 2000.

The apex court said that it is in the interest of cricket that Bihar be allowed to participate. But they were granted the full membership after the Committee of Administrators (COA) appointed by the SC placed the state in the list of its full members, in the all new memorandum of association and rules and regulations of the BCCI.

Last year, BCCI had changed the domestic schedule for junior and women’s cricket matches in order to accommodate teams from the North East states and Bihar for the 2017-18 season.

Bihar had not been barred from the domestic setup since 2001, when the then BCCI president Jagmohan Dalmiya disaffiliated the Bihar Cricket Association (BCA) while giving full membership to Jharkhand, which was carved out of Bihar.

