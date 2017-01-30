Latest News Update

SC denies bail to Asaram Bapu

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Asaram bail denied by SC

New Delhi: The bail plea of self styled Godman Asaram Bapu was rejected on Monday by the Supreme Court. The apex court not only denied him the interim and regular bail but also imposed a fine of Rs one lakh for forging a document submitted to Court to claim bail on medical grounds.

The forged letter in the name of Superintendent of Jodhpur jail had mentioned Asaram to be in a critical medical condition. A bench headed by Chief Justice Khehar did not accept the apology of his lawyer and ordered to file an FIR and initiated criminal proceedings against him for forging the letter.

As per sources, Asaram had pleaded for bail to undergo ayurvedic treatment in Kerala. However, solicitor general Tushar Mehta, on behalf of Rajasthan government, informed that all possible treatment will be provided by the state to Asaram at the hospitals in the state. So, it was not needed to release him on bail.

