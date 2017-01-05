Crime

SC defers hearing on Sarathi Baba

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
sarathi

Cuttack: The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred the hearing on arrested self styled Godman Sarathi Baba alias Santosh Raul by four weeks.

Sarathi has been asked to produce necessary documents in the lower court as the next hearing would be done after that, his advocate Sushant Kanungo said.

Earlier, Sarathi had moved the Supreme Court on December 13 seeking his bail plea after the High Court had rejected his pleas several times.

Sarathi has been arrested by the CBI on charges of cheating and harassing Kendrapara based Mamata Swain and her mother along with exploiting medical student Rojalin.

The alleged Godman was charged under Sections 120-B, 420, 467, 341, 379 and 506 of IPC along with Section 3 of the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, Section 25 of Arms Act and Section 7 of the Religious Institutions (Prevention of Misuse) Act.

Comments

