SC constitutes committee to look into jail reforms

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to look into the aspect of jail reforms across the country and will suggest measures to deal with them.

The committee comprising of three members will be headed by former judge Justice Amitava Roy.

A bench headed by Justice MB Lokur said that the panel will look into the issues including over-crowding in prisons. The committee will also look into the various issues concerning women prisoners.

Notably, on August 27, the Supreme court had reserved its order on the issue of constituting a committee to deal with issues pertaining to jails and suggest reforms for prisons across the country.

The bench was hearing a matter relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across India.

Earlier, it had said that a committee should be set up to look into the issue on a day-to-day basis and would suggest measures to tackle the problems since it includes the issue of human rights of prisoners in jails.