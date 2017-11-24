Headlines

SC closes Odisha teacher Itishree murder case

Pragativadi News Service
Itishree murder case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today closed the Itishree murder case today after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which was probing into the case, remained clueless about the unidentified accused.

The apex court passed the judgment on basis of a closure report submitted by the central investigating agency on November 17; in the report, the investigating agency had stated that it is clueless about the unidentified accused in the murder case.

The CBI had earlier submitted two probe status reports including the final one on May 1, 2017.

Itishree Pradhan, who was working as a contract teacher at the Tikiri UP School in Kashipur of Rayagada district, was allegedly set on fire by an accused in 2013.

She had levelled harassment charges against the school’s headmaster Netrananda Dandasena. It was alleged that she was torched to death for bringing allegations against accused persons of sexually harassing her at the workplace.

After hue and cry over the lady teacher’s death, the State government had ordered for a crime branch probe.

Later a law student, Sudipta Lenka of Bengaluru, filed a PIL in the Supreme Court on January 20, 2015, which had ordered the CBI to probe into the murder of Itishree.

In April 2016, the Rayagada district sessions judge and special sessions court sentenced former school headmaster Netrananda to the life term in Itishree murder case.

