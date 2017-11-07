SC breather to MLA Pravat Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: In a sigh of relief to Banki BJD MLA Pravat Tripathy in the chit fund scam, the Supreme Court on Monday upheld the order of the Orissa High court that had granted bail to him.

The apex court rejected the petition filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) challenging the bail granted to Tripathy in the Artha Tatwa multi-crore ponzi scam.

A Bench of Justices Arjan Kumar Sikri and Ashok Bhushan of the Supreme Court asked the CBI about updates of the investigation into the chit fund scam. After the court realised that there was no progress in the probe, it upheld the High Court’s order for Tripathy. The MLA was present during the hearing in the court. Notably, Tripathy was arrested by the CBI on October 31, 2014 for his alleged involvement in the scam.