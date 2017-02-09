Headlines

SC bench to try Calcutta HC Judge for contempt of court

Pragativadi News Service
New Delhi: In a first of its kind, a seven member judge bench of Supreme Court led by Chief Justice of India JS Khehar ordered a sitting Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan to appear before the apex court and respond to a show cause notice on contempt of court for incessantly leveling allegations against serving and retired Madras High Court judges.

The high level justice bench comprising Khehar and six other senior justices Dipak Misra, J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur, P C Ghose and Kurian Joseph has directed Karnan to show up before the court on February 13.

Karnan has also been restrained from carrying out any judicial activities until further orders.

In an open letter dated January 23 addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Karnan has elaborated an initial list of corrupt judges in which he labeled as many as 20 different judges from High Courts and Supreme Courts.

He had leveled caste based and harassment charges against Madras High Court Chief Justice and sought a CBI probe into the alleged forged educational qualification of another HC judge. The controversial judge has also alleged that he was a victim of caste bias as he was a Dalit and had accused the Madras HC chief justice of harassing him.

