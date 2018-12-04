SC approves 2 member SIT to probe anti-Sikh riots

New Delhi: The apex court has approved two-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to continue with the probe into 186 cases related to Delhi’s 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The court on Tuesday accepted the suggestion made by the Central Government to the effect.

The top court on January 11 had constituted a three-member SIT to supervise further probe into the registered cases in which closure reports had been filed earlier.

It is worthwhile to note that more than 100 people were arrested in November 1984 for allegedly rioting, burning houses and violating curfew imposed in Trilokpuri area of Delhi.

Riots across the country erupted after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The official records said nearly 2,800 Sikhs were killed across India.