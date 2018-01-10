SC appoints SIT to probe 186 Anti-Sikh Riots cases

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has formed a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) today to probe 186 cases relating to the anti-Sikh riots in 1984.

As per on Wednesday’s court order, a retired high court judge, one serving and one retired IPS officer will be on the new probe team. The court will name the members tomorrow.

This comes after a supervisory panel appointed by the court submitted a report that 186 cases were closed without a probe.

S Gurlad Singh Kahlon, a member of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, had moved court demanding that a special probe team be set up. He had argued that neither has the probe been completed by an earlier probe team in any of these cases, nor any charge sheet filed.

Last year, the top court had formed a body comprising two of its former judges– to look into 293 cases.

Notably, a SIT was formed by the Narendra Modi government in 2015 after a special committee appointed by the centre recommended such a move to examine anti-Sikh riots case pending since 1984.