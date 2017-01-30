SC appoints panel with former CAG Vinod Rai to run BCCI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has appointed a four member panel to look into the administration of the BCCI with former Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) Vinod Rai as the head.

Similarly, cricket historian Ramchandra Guha, IDFC Bank official Vikram Limaye, former Indian women cricket captain Diana Edulji have been made members of the panel.

A three judge bench comprising Dipak Misra said Limaye along with Anirudh Chaudhary and Amitabh Chaudhary of the cricketing board will represent the BCCI’s annual general body meeting in February.

After taking the chair Rai and his other panel members would first of all see that BCCI has complied with the recommendations suggested by RM Lodha committee.