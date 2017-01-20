SC to announce interim administrators for BCCI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is expected to name the interim administrators for Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday.

These administrators will run the office till a new constitution is framed out so that state units are reorganized as per the guidelines of Lodha panel recommendations.

The committee of interim office bearers is expected to be chosen from the list submitted by the court appointed senior counsel and Amicus Curiae, Gopal Subramaniam and 86-year-old veteran senior counsel Anil B Divan.

Lodha Committee which suggests that the BCCI would be run by a professional CEO while largely assisted by hired hands of President, Secretary, Vice President, Treasurer, a players’ representative and a CAG representative . They would form a seven member apex council which would be ruled by a majority vote and the same is to be implemented by the CEO. The same format is also scheduled to be followed in 30 odd state units.

Meanwhile, the Centre intercepted into the Court’s ruling to downgrade railways, services and the universities as associate members, thereby not allowing these members voting rights for the cricketing body.

Attorney Genral Mukul Rohtagi requested the Court to reconsider its decision for downgrading government officials from railways, services and universities from running the union cricket board.