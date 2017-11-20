PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

SC allows Karti Chidambaram to visit UK for daughter’s admission

Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday conditionally allowed Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Minister P Chidambaram, to visit UK from December 1 to December 10 for his daughter’s admission at a university there.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice D Y Chandrachud asked Karti Chidambaram to file an undertaking before it within three days, giving assurance that he will abide by the timeline and return to India on the expiry of the period.

Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the CBI, submitted a note to the court in response to its query on the probe agency’s stand on Karti Chidambaram’s plea seeking to go abroad.

A lookout notice issued by the CBI on July 18 prevents Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency’s permission.

Karti Chidambaram as an accused in connection with foreign investment clearances to a media company. The allegation is that Karti Chidambaram’s company facilitated clearances to INX Media in 2008 for kickbacks.

Interestingly, Peter Mukerjea and Indrani Mukerjea controlled 50 percent INX Media.

