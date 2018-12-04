SC allows I-T dept to reopen tax assessment on National Herald case

New Delhi: Country’s highest court has allowed the Income Tax Department to reopen tax assessment of top Congress leaders Rahul and Sonia Gandhi.

This was done in connection with the National Herald case. The Supreme Court has restricted the department from implementing its order in the proceedings against Rahul and others till the pendency of the matter before court.

It was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the pleas filed by Rahul and Sonia Gandhi in the case, the Supreme Court said.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri posted the matter for further hearing on January 8.

The bench, also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer, said that due to the paucity of time, the matter cannot be heard on Tuesday.