SC allows entry of all women in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday pronounced its verdict on the entry of women of menstrual age in Kerala’s Sabarimala temple and said law and society are tasked with the task to act as levellers.

The five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra gave a 4:1 verdict.

In four set of judgements, CJI wrote for himself and Justice A M Khanwilkar, while Justice Indu Malhotra gave a separate dissenting verdict.

While reading its judgment, the apex court held that “Women and men are equal as individuals” and that both have equal right to religion. CJI Dipak Misra while pronouncing the judgment said “Banning entry of women to shrine is gender discrimination”.

Here are some important take away of today’s verdict:

Patriarchal notion cannot be allowed to trump equality in devotion: CJI

Religion is a way of life basically to link life with divinity: CJI

Sabarimala Temple practice violates rights of Hindu women: CJI

Devotees of Lord Ayyappa do not constitute separate denomination: CJI

Kerala law denies rights to women on ground of physiological reasons: CJI.

Sabarimala temple custom barring women of 10-50 age is not backed by Article 25 and 26 of the Constitution: Justice Nariman

The verdict came after a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra had reserved its judgement on August 1 after hearing the matter for eight days.

The bench, which also comprised Justices R F Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra, had earlier said that the constitutional scheme prohibiting exclusion has “some value” in a “vibrant democracy”.

The top court’s verdict would deal with the petitions filed by petitioners Indian Young Lawyers Association and others.

The Kerala government, which has been changing its stand on the contentious issue of women of the menstrual age group entering the Sabarimala temple, had on July 18 told the Supreme Court that it now favoured their entry.

The apex court had on October 13 last year referred the issue to a constitution bench after framing five “significant” questions including whether the practice of banning entry of women into the temple amounted to discrimination and violated their fundamental rights under the Constitution.