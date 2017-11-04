PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

Breaking News

﻿
Headlines

SC cancels engineering degrees obtained through distance learning since 2001

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
engineering degrees

New Delhi: Clamping down on three deemed-to-be universities granting engineering degrees through distance education mode, the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled all engineering degrees awarded by these universities since 2001 and ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the roles of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and other authorities for giving approval to these courses.

The three universities — JRN Rajasthan Vidhyapeeth University, Udaipur; Vinayaka Mission Research Foundation, Salem, Tamil Nadu; IASE Deemed University, Rajasthan — have been conducting distance education programmes without taking prior approval from any of the authorities, including the UGC or the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The verdict comes on a bunch of petition wherein questions regarding the validity of degrees in engineering awarded by the concerned deemed-to-be universities were under scrutiny.

The court also directed the UGC to look into the deemed-to-be university status enjoyed by the concerned institutions and conduct an inquiry in that behalf.

Lamenting the state of affairs in such universities, the bench also restrained “all deemed-to-be universities to carry on any courses in distance education mode from the academic session 2018-2019 onwards unless and until it is permissible to conduct such courses in distance education mode and specific permissions are granted by the concerned statutory/regulatory authorities in respect of each of those courses and unless the off-campus centres/study centres are individually inspected and found adequate by the concerned statutory authorities”.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

judge judge
923
Headlines

Foul smell, Orissa HC Judge gets off train
Aadhaar linking Aadhaar linking
896
Headlines

Aadhaar linking with SIM/Mobile: From December 1, do linking via OTP
IIT-Bhubaneswar IIT-Bhubaneswar
691
Headlines

IIT-Bhubaneswar to get a ‘world class’ Centre of Excellence

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top