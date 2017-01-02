SBI money in Sambalpur cash seizure

Sambalpur: In the cash seizure of around Rs 1.43 crore from a car in December here, atleast Rs 65 lakh is from SBI main branch of the district, RBI has confirmed during investigation of the matter.

On December 4, police had arrested eight persons including a liquor trader and the PRO of SBI in this connection. The seized cash included Rs 85,62,000 in new notes of Rs 500 and Rs 2000 denomination. Similarly Rs 25,29,000 of scrapped Rs 500 notes and Rs 32.500 lakh of Rs 5/10/20/50/100 denomination.

Bank CGM Ashwin Kumar had been speaking in support of the arrested PRO Rashmi Ranjan Rout but after RBI’s information regarding the notes belonging to the SBI branch, police is also suspecting his role in the incident. Of the rest, Rs 20 lakh has been traced to other banks and police is probing this angle.