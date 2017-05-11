Business

SBI to levy Rs 25 charge on all ATM withdrawals

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SBI

Mumbai: State bank of India (SBI) has announced another revision in service charges with effect from June 1, 2017. All cash withdrawals through ATM will be levied at Rs 25 per transaction. Only RuPay classic card will be issued for free.

A day after revising the service charge on various cash transaction, State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday clarified that these charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy Customers.

Clarifying to it, the bank today said that, “Cash out at ATM: The transaction is cash withdrawal from State Bank Buddy using ATM. Rs 25 per transaction is charged for withdrawing from State Bank Buddy through ATMs. Charges are applicable only for State Bank Buddy using ATM (This is applicable only for State Bank Buddy Customer).”

Beyond four withdrawals in a month, the service charges applicable will be Rs. 50 plus service tax per transaction at branch; Rs. 20 plus service tax at other bank ATMs and Rs. 10 plus service tax for SBI ATMs.

Related Items:, , , ,
Comments

Most Popular

Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital Odia actor Minaketan Mohanty under treatment at Leelavati hospital
8.7K
Headlines

Odia actor Minaketan Das under treatment at Leelavati hospital
10 ministers resigned 10 ministers resigned
4.3K
Headlines

Ministers reshuffle: 10 ministers resign; Oath taking ceremony tomorrow
Himachal Himachal
3.2K
Latest News Update

Himachal IAS-IPS couple to adopt martyr Paramjit Singh’s daughter
cabbage cabbage
2.9K
Latest News Update

Now plastic cabbage being sold in Delhi (watch video)
petrol pumps raided petrol pumps raided
2.9K
Headlines

Raid at petrol pumps in Bhubaneswar
To Top