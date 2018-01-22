SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018: New 9633 vacancies announced, check all details

New Delhi: State Bank of India has released an official notification for the recruitment of clerk in the bank. The official notification of SBI Clerk Recruitment 2018 is available on the official website of SBI.

The starting date of applying for the Clerk Vacancies in SBI is 20 January 2018. The last date to apply for the SBI Recruitment 2018 is 10 February 2018.

Application Process Editing will close on 10 February. The last date to print online application form is 25 February 2018. Candidates can pay the online application for the SBI Online application for the post of Clerk is from 20 January to 10 February 2018.

To apply online for the SBI vacancies for the post of Clerk (Junior Associates), candidates will have to go to to official website of SBI. After that click on the career option and then choose the advertisement “RECRUITMENT OF JUNIOR ASSOCIATES (CUSTOMER SUPPORT & SALES) ADVERTISEMENT NO. CRPD/CR/2017-18/10” and then click on apply. Alternatively, you can directly visit this link http://ibps.sifyitest.com/sbijacsjan18/ and can apply. Register yourself and fill all details.