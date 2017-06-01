Latest News Update

SBI ATM, online, cash transaction fees change from June 1

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
SBI

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI) has revised service charges on ATM withdrawals for users of its mobile app “SBI Mobile Buddy”, as well as for various other cash and online transactions, effective from June 1.

SBI will start charging customers Rs 25 per transaction for withdrawing money from an ATM through its mobile wallet app from Thursday. The SBI mobile wallet allows cardless ATM withdrawal via its app.

SBI will also levy charges on withdrawals at branches and ATMs beyond the four free transactions, for its basic savings banks deposit account (BSBDA) holders

Regular savings bank account holders will continue to get eight free ATM transactions (5 at SBI ATMs + 3 at ATMs of other banks) in metro cities and 10 free transactions in non-metro cities (5 at SBI ATMs + 5 at ATMs of other banks) in a month.

