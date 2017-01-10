Sourav Ganguly received anonymous letter of ‘death threat’

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly today revealed that he has received death threat warning him against attending an inter-college cricket meet at the Vidyasagar University in Midnapore on January 19.
As per sources, that Ganguly has received an anonymous letter addressed to Ganguly’s mother Nirupa warning the cricket stalwart against attending the programme where he has been invited as chief guest. It has been written in the letter that ,”Your son is hereby warned not to attend the programme. If he dares to come here, you will not see him again”. Confirming this, Ganguly has also said that he has received the letter on January 7 and has already informed to the police and the organisers.
Ganguly was invited as chief guest in the final of the Inter-Collge Cricket Tournament jointly organised Vidyasagar University and the District Sports Association on January 19. The Cricket Association of Bengal president however, did not completely rule out him attending the Vidyasagar University that is to be jointly organised by the District Sports Association.