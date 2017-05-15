Saumya Ranjan met Naveen: Speculations arises on joining party

Bhubaneswar: Ama Odisha party president and media house owner Soumya Ranjan Patnaik’s meeting with BJD supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Nivas on Saturday night has sparked off speculations in political circles here.

Though Soumya Patnaik, also brother of Niranjan Patnaik who is a frontrunner in the race for the State Congress president post has said that his talks with the Chief Minister were not political in nature.

Soumya Patnaik claimed that he met the Chief Minister in connection with the movements for justice to farmers and duped chit fund depositors and for making Odisha a liquor-free State in which he is involved.

BJP State spokesperson Sajjan Sharma, whose party has been alleging that the BJD and the Congress are tying up against the saffron party, remarked that anybody trying to join hands with Naveen Patnaik now would repent in future as the BJD boat is sinking.