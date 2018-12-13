Saudi to make biggest foreign investment in Pakistan’s history

Islamabad: A Pakistan minister on Thursday said that an incoming investment package from Saudi Arabia promises to be “the biggest foreign investment in the country’s history”.

Pakistan finance minister Asad Umar, while addressing an event in Islamabad, said that the package would be announced soon.

“The ball is in our court. It is going to the cabinet for approval next week, after which the announcement will be made,” he said.

The finance minister also said that he keeps getting messages from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman “through other people to hurry up”.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have been in talks recently over a bailout package for Islamabad. At a time when various foreign countries and business delegations were pulling out of an investment conference in Saudi after the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the event, inviting foreign investors to put their money into projects in Pakistan.

It was the prime minister’s second visit to Saudi Arabia since assuming office, and came as Pakistan was on the lookout for “friendly” nations to court in search of billions of dollar to shore up its deteriorating finances in the face of a balance of payments crisis and talks with the International Monetary Fund over a possible bailout.