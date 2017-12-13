Saudi-led air strikes kill 12 in rebel-run Yemen prison camp: Rebel TV

Sanaa, Yemen: Saudi-led air strikes on a prison camp run by rebels in Yemen killed 12 people and wounded 80 on Wednesday, the rebels’ Al-Masirah TV reported.
All of the casualties in the pre-dawn strikes on the camp in the capital Sanaa were prisoners, the television said.
On Sunday, Saudi-led strikes on a rebel training camp northwest of the capital killed at least 26 rebel fighters, security sources said.
On Friday, a strike on a rebel-controlled television station in Sanaa killed four guards.
The raids come with Yemen plunged deeper into turmoil by the killing of ex-president Ali Abdullah Saleh by the rebels after their uneasy alliance collapsed.
Despite the superior firepower of the Saudi-led coalition, the rebels still control the capital and much of the north.