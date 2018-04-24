Saudi Arabia intercepts 2 missiles fired towards border city Jazan

Riyadh: Saudi air defence has intercepted two ballistic missiles fired by Houthi militias towards the border city of Jazan on Monday.

The spokesperson of the Saudi-led coalition involved in a war in Yemen against Houthis, Col. Turki Al Maliki, accused the militias of targeting residential areas of civilians.

Saudi Arabia reported on Sunday the interception of a missile that was targeting the same city, while another landed in a secluded desert area of the border city.

Saudi Arabia’s southern city Najran, close to the border with Yemen, has suffered the brunt ever since the Houthi militia forces took over swathes of the country in a 2014 coup.

According to officials, the city has witnessed more than 10,000 rocket attacks mostly arbitrarily targeting civilians since the conflict in Yemen first began.