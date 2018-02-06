Saudi Arabia bans foreign workers in 12 sectors, many Indians to be affected: Reports

New Delhi: In a bid to pressure companies into hiring more Saudi citizens and reduce unemployment in the country, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has imposed a restriction on the expatriates from working in 12 sectors, as per reports.

The tighter policy has been approved by Labor Minister Ali bin Nasser al-Ghafis, a report said.

The new rule could potentially affect large numbers of people since about 12 million foreigners work in Saudi Arabia, doing many of the strenuous, dangerous and lower-paid jobs shunned by 20 million Saudi citizens.

The restriction is also likely to affect over 30 lakh Indians who live and work in Saudi Arabia.

Minister of Labour and Social Development will restrict working in these 12 sectors in a phased manner.