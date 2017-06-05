Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and UAE cut ties with Qatar over ‘terrorism’

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) announced on Monday they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as tensions escalate in the region over accusations Doha sponsors terrorism.

As per sources, Riyadh cut diplomatic ties and closed borders with its neighbour to “protect its national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism”.

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and UAE all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, a gas-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Saudi Arabia said Qatari troops would be pulled from its ongoing war in Yemen.

All the nations also said they planned to cut air and sea traffic to the peninsular country. It wasn’t immediately clear how that would affect Qatar Airways, one of the region’s major long-haul carriers.