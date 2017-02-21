Headlines

Sasikala’s lawyers seek her transfer to Chennai jail

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
transfer

Chennai: Jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala may be shifted to Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara jail to Chennai’s Puzhal Central Prison, where she is presently lodged after being convicted by Supreme Court in a disproportionate assets case.

As per sources, Sasikala’s lawyers are seeking her transfer from Bangaluru to Chennai’s jail.

According to a senior AIADMK functionary, that the process of transferring Sasikala from Bengaluru to Chennai prison has already commenced.

Meanwhile, on February 14, the Supreme Court had upheld the conviction of Sasikala and her relatives J Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran in the disproportionate assets case.

